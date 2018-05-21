File photo

RCMP warns public after woman allegedly groped in Newton

Officers appealing for any information that may lead to a suspect identification

Surrey RCMP is warning the public after a woman was allegedly groped by a male suspect early Sunday morning in Newton.

According to police, at about 5:15 a.m. on Sunday morning, a woman walking down the street near 144th Street and 76th Avenue was “grabbed by the arm and groped by a male suspect who passing in the opposite direction.”

The woman fought back, and the suspect fled.

The suspect is described as a South Asian male, about 30-years-old. He is about 5’7” tall with a medium build and short facial hair. He may be associated to a brown or grey sedan.

Surrey RCMP Investigative Service Officers who are leading this investigation are appealing to the public for any information that may lead to the identification of the suspect.

In a press release, RCMP said, “Any detail, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, could be what solves a crime.”

Surrey RCMP reminding the public to take the following personal safety precautions:

  • Don’t take short cuts. Use main routes, avoid lanes, forested or secluded areas.
  • Walk with friends.
  • Tell someone where you are going and when you will be back.
  • Phone home when leaving a friend’s house and say when you will be home.
  • Don’t assist strangers.
  • Trust your instincts and your feelings.
  • Phone if you are going to be delayed, or if your plans change.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or if they wish to remain anonymous, to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go to www.solvecrime.ca.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
