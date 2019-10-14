A dog was shot at 128 Street and 16 Avenue in Surrey Sunday morning. (Stephanie Alldritt photo)

RCMP shoot dog in South Surrey after it charges officer

Member of the public not seriously injured after dog bite

RCMP shot an aggressive dog after it charged an officer in South Surrey Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 128 Street and 16 Avenue intersection at approximately 11:30 a.m. to reports of an aggressive dog.

“A dog attacked a person and then charged a number of people,” Sgt. Tyler Gillies told Peace Arch News Monday morning. “When we responded, the dog charged at a member.”

“The dog was not deceased by the gunshot, it was taken by animal control and was still alive.”

SEE ALSO: Police shoot and kill aggressive dog in Prince Rupert

Gillies said a member of the public was bitten by the dog, but was not seriously injured. The dog did not bite a Mountie.

Gillies wasn’t certain of the breed of dog involved, but confirmed it was a large breed.

Peace Arch News has sent a request for comment to Surrey bylaw

