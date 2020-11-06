RCMP service dog Grinder injured by aggressive dog in Abbotsford

Incident occurred on Halloween during shots-fired call that turned out to be fireworks

Police service dog Grinder was injured on Halloween when he was attacked by an aggressive dog in Abbotsford. (RCMP file photo)

An RCMP dog is recovering after it was bitten by an aggressive dog on Halloween night in Abbotsford while police were responding to a shots-fired call that turned out to be someone shooting off fireworks.

Cpl. Chris Manseau of the Lower Mainland District RCMP said in a press release issued Thursday (Nov. 5) that police responded to the call in the 1000 block of Ross Road in west Abbotsford at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Manseau said the Abbotsford Police Department’s emergency response team arrived to secure the scene. The Integrated Police Dog Service (IPDS) team was in position at a structure on the property, he said.

“As the dog team waited, there was a struggle at the front door after which one of the dogs (in the home) became loose and attacked (police service dog) Grinder,” Manseau said.

He said the RCMP handler repeatedly kicked at the dog as it bit down on Grinder’s neck and face, to no avail.

ALSO READ: Chilliwack police dog breaks distancing rules to nab suspect

“After some time and with the safety of his dog in peril, the handler was forced to fire on the dog. The dog finally loosened its grip on Grinder and then ran from the scene,” Manseau said.

The Air 1 police helicopter and officers on scene looked for the injured dog, but were unable to locate it. The dog later returned to its owner and is now under their care, Manseau said.

He said Grinder was immediately taken to the vet and patched up after suffering a significant puncture wound to his neck and ear and a tear to his ear cartilage. He is now home with his dog handler and is expected to make a full recovery and to be back on duty in no time.

Manseau said the entire situation could have been avoided if people abided by municipal bylaws that ban fireworks.

“I hope this is a lesson to people who continue to use fireworks even though they are banned,” Manseau said. “Our IPDS dog handlers love animals and, anytime there is an incident such as, this it is difficult for everyone involved.”

Grinder was previously in the news in 2017 when a suspect in a violent crime spree tried to drown him in the Vedder Canal in Chilliwack during an attempted escape.

RELATED: One of two Chilliwack men on trial for crime spree accused of attempting to drown police dog



vhopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

PoliceRCMP