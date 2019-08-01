Surrey RCMP said officers conducted traffic enforcement in the area of the 2800-block of 192nd Street and seized and impounded nine vehicles for several days in relation to stunt driving. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Crime

RCMP seize nine vehicles in South Surrey

Police say there have been reports of ‘unsafe driving behaviour’ at popular ‘gathering place’

Surrey RCMP say they are “putting the brakes on stunt driving” at a popular location for car and motorcycle enthusiasts in South Surrey.

Over the past several weeks, police said in a news release Thursday (Aug. 1), that “vehicle enthusiasts” have been making the area of the 2800-block of 192nd Street their “unofficial gathering place,” which has led to “numerous reports of unsafe driving behaviours, including stunt driving.”

On July 12, Surrey RCMP said officers conducted traffic enforcement in the area and seized and impounded nine vehicles for several days in relation to stunt driving.

As well, police said, the drivers also received violation tickets for “driving without due care,” which carries a fine of $368 and six points to a driver’s licence.

“High risk driving behaviour is a contributing factor in approximately 66% of Surrey’s fatal or serious injury collisions,” said Sergeant Gary Goller of the Community Response Unit. “Our goal is not to disrupt car enthusiasts as they show off their hard work and passion for cars, but to ensure those present are operating their vehicles in a safe manner.”

Surrey RCMP said that in addition to “continued presence” in South Surrey, officers will “continue to be engaged in traffic enforcement across the city to address dangerous driving behaviour.”


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
Canada’s GDP grows 0.2 per cent in May as manufacturing rebounds: Statcan
Next story
Catholic says Khalsa Credit Union denied her membership because of religion

Just Posted

Highway 1 westbound closed in Abbotsford after reported hit-and-run death

A witness reported on social media that a man was killed and the vehicle involved did not stop

Catholic says Khalsa Credit Union denied her membership because of religion

Emilia Peszynska files human rights complaint after Surrey branch rejects her attempt to buy RRSP because she’s not Sikh

Surrey Board of trade wants government to help plastics companies go green

Board CEO Anita Huberman says there’s ‘opportunity for industry innovation so no jobs are lost’

‘Let’s Rock’: Surrey’s Amrit Bains returns for fifth concert

Artist performing at Surrey Arts Centre on Aug. 10

RCMP seize nine vehicles in South Surrey

Police say there have been reports of ‘unsafe driving behaviour’ at popular ‘gathering place’

Fashion Fridays: Simply Beautiful Editor Box

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Coastal GasLink stops work on section of pipeline route

Internal audit reveals clearing took place without valid archaeological impact assessments in place

VIDEO: Good Samaritan climbs B.C. tree to rescue eagle impaled on branch

Injured raptor now under care of BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops

Two B.C. ministries provoke most complaints, says ombudsperson’s report

Jay Chalke says too often, vulnerable people don’t get the benefits or services they need

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

‘Irresponsible’ people keeping raptors as pets in southern B.C.

Three cases of people keeping birds of prey as pets documented

Police probe death threats targeting B.C. mayor, council

The threats were written in graffiti on large boards early Wednesday

Texting at work no reason to be fired: B.C. Tribunal

A Lumby dental assistant was fired for texting during a staff meeting

One in four Canadians oppose same-sex marriage: poll

Mario Canseco, president of Research Co., said most support comes from Canadians of European Descent

Most Read