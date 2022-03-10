RCMP seeks help in finding man missing from South Surrey

Marko Stojanovic has been missing since March 1. He was last seen in the 17600-block of 32 Avenue. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a man not seen since the beginning of the month.

Marko Stojanovic was last seen in the 17600-block of 32 Avenue on March 1, at 8:05 a.m., and has not been seen or heard from since, according to police.

According to a news release issues Thursday, it is unusual for Stojanovic to be out of contact with family and friends, and police and his family are concerned for his well-being.

Stojanovic is a 23-year-old Caucasian male, six-feet tall with short brown hair and a brown shirt. He was last seen wearing a brown shirt.

Anyone with information that may assist in locating Stojanovic is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

missing personRCMPSurrey