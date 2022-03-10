Marko Stojanovic has been missing since March 1. He was last seen in the 17600-block of 32 Avenue. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Marko Stojanovic has been missing since March 1. He was last seen in the 17600-block of 32 Avenue. (Surrey RCMP photo)

RCMP seeks help in finding man missing from South Surrey

Marko Stojanovic, 23, was last seen March 1

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a man not seen since the beginning of the month.

Marko Stojanovic was last seen in the 17600-block of 32 Avenue on March 1, at 8:05 a.m., and has not been seen or heard from since, according to police.

According to a news release issues Thursday, it is unusual for Stojanovic to be out of contact with family and friends, and police and his family are concerned for his well-being.

Stojanovic is a 23-year-old Caucasian male, six-feet tall with short brown hair and a brown shirt. He was last seen wearing a brown shirt.

Anyone with information that may assist in locating Stojanovic is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

missing personRCMPSurrey

Previous story
B.C. family in Ukraine helping thousands of refugees with food, shelter
Next story
Former girlfriend charged with first-degree murder of Nanaimo man

Just Posted

A sewer extension project for Clayton Heights was approved by city council March 7. (Image via City of Surrey)
Clayton sewer expansion project approved

Abbotsford Regional Hospital is one of three Fraser Health hospitals about to undergo a facilities master plan project.
Master planning project ahead for three Fraser Health hospitals

Marko Stojanovic has been missing since March 1. He was last seen in the 17600-block of 32 Avenue. (Surrey RCMP photo)
RCMP seeks help in finding man missing from South Surrey

Soccer teams compete during a past Surrey Mayor’s Cup tournament. (Photo: Facebook)
Youth soccer teams flood Surrey for Mayor’s Cup tournament this weekend