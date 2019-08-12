The dark blue 2002 BMW 325Ci the pair are believed to be travelling in. (RCMP submission)

RCMP searching for missing Victoria residents believed to be in Vancouver area

Easha Rayel, 36, and James Evans, 23, believed to be travelling in blue 2002 BMW 325Ci

The Sidney North Saanich RCMP are appealing for information from the public regarding the location and well-being of Greater Victoria residents Easha Rayel and James Evans.

They were last seen Friday, Aug. 9 and are believed to be together. The local detachment has received information indicating Rayel and Evans might possibly have travelled to the Vancouver area. However, investigators have been unable to confirm this.

ALSO READ: Dealer arrested, cash, nine vehicles and festival-bound drugs seized

Rayel is described as a 36-year-old Caucasian woman, approximately five-foot-seven inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. She has shoulder-length brown hair and green eyes.

Evans is a 23-year-old Caucasian man, approximately five-foot-six, weighing 140 pounds. Evans has brown hair and brown eyes.

Rayel and Evans are believed to be travelling in a dark blue 2002 BMW 325Ci.

“Ms. Rayel and Mr. Evans have been out of contact for a duration of time that is concerning and out of character,” said Const. Meighan de Pass, media relations officer for the Sidney North Saanich RCMP. “We are hoping Easha and James see this and realize their families are worried. They need to contact police as soon as possible.”

If you have seen Rayel or Evans, or have any information as to their whereabouts, police ask you to please contact the Sidney North Saanich RCMP detachment immediately at 250-656-3931.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

James Evans, who was last seen Aug. 9. The RCMP are appealing for information as to her location and welfare. (RCMP submission)

Easha Rayel, who was last seen Aug. 9. The RCMP are appealing for information as to her location and welfare. (RCMP submission)

Previous story
‘So tired of all this violence’: Dramatic brawl caught on video in Surrey
Next story
Human remains found in Manitoba not connected to B.C. fugitives: RCMP

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Beer enthusiasts fill Surrey park for second-annual festival

Clover Valley Beer Festival returns to Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre

HOCKEY: With Team Canada, silver for Surrey’s Sourdif at Hlinka Gretzky Cup

‘Our team battled right to the very end,’ Giants forward says of final game vs. Russia

‘So tired of all this violence’: Dramatic brawl caught on video in Surrey

Head of Surrey Crime Prevention Society says her youth volunteers regularly witness similar incidents

‘Substation faults’ at root of South Surrey outages: BC Hydro

Approximately 16,000 affected by intermittent power loss

Vehicles burn at north Surrey auto recycling yard

Fire breaks out at Scott Road business on Saturday night

VIDEO: B.C. man ‘so grateful’ to be back after eight-month detention in Syria

Kristian Baxter was detained while visiting the war-ravaged country in December

Jim Pattison takeover offer ‘non-binding,’ Canfor cautions investors

B.C. billionaire already big shareholder in forest industry

Calgary police dog bites officer’s young son

The child was treated in hospital for serious injuries and has been released

Lyft to launch ride-hailing in Lower Mainland before end of year

B.C. government has set Sept. 3 as date that ride-hailing companies can apply to enter market

Northern B.C. homicide victim’s sister accuses fugitive’s dad of failing to take responsibility

Chynna Deese’s sister says Bryer Schmegelsky’s dad is ‘playing the victim’

Watchdog investigates fatal police-involved shooting in Maple Ridge

Mounties were called to a domestic incident on Colemore Street where a civilian was shot and killed

B.C. VIEWS: Sawmill struggles as NDP boosts northwest log exports

Skeena Sawmills comeback threatened by B.C. government

Mexican expat allegedly harassed by fake immigration officer while busking in Victoria

Fernando Garci-Crespo Santalo says he was approached by a man while singing in Spanish

Sea to Sky Gondola cable may have been cut deliberately: Squamish RCMP

Operators of the Squamish, B.C. gondola said it will be inoperable until further notice

Most Read