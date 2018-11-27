RCMP search for missing 25-year-old woman

Pat Turo was last seen in Clayton on Wednesday, Nov. 14

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Pat Turo was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 14, at about 10:30 p.m. in the 7000-block of 196th Street in Clayton. She has not been seen or heard from since. It is out of character for Turo to be out of touch for this long and police and family are concerned for her well-being.

Turo is described by RCMP as a 25-year-old Aboriginal woman, 5’6” and 120 lbs, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

She is known to frequent Waterfront Station in Vancouver as well as West Cordova Street.

Anyone with information about where Turo may be is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.



