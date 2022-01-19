Surrey RCMP headquarter, pictured in March of 2021. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Whalley

RCMP say two injured in shooting inside Surrey warming centre

Police say victims are a 24-year-old man, 57-year-old woman

Surrey RCMP say two people were injured after a shooting inside a warming centre in Whalley early Wednesday morning (Jan. 19).

Shortly after 3 a.m., police responded to a report of shots fired inside a warming centre in the 10600-block of King George Boulevard, according to a release from Const. Sarbjit K. Sangha.

Sangha said two people, a 24-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman, were found with injuries “believed to be gunshot wounds.”

She added both victims were taken to hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries,” but have since been released.

Sangha said initial indications are that the man, who is known to police, was the intended target of the shooting. The shooting, however, is not believed to be linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, she said.

“Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit has taken conduct of the investigation and remain in the area collecting evidence,” Sangha said.

“The investigation is in early stages, a motive has not (been) determined, however, it appears to be a targeted shooting.”

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Shootingsurrey rcmp

