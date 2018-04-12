RCMP at the intersection of 176 Street and No. 10 Highway. (Shane MacKichan)

UPDATE: Highway 10 incident cleared, truck and trailer towed

Nearby worker says he saw gun seized by officers

Several Surrey RCMP vehicles, including a Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) officer, were on scene at the intersection of 176 Street and No. 10 Highway in Cloverdale on Thursday afternoon.

A white pickup truck towing a trailer was pulled over, and a man working nearby said he witnessed RCMP seizing a firearm from the truck.

RCMP have not confirmed any details.

Employees at Cloverdale Auto Repair, which is across the street from where the truck was pulled over, said the police were on scene from around 1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

According to a Cloverdale Auto Repair employee, the pickup truck was pulled over by the CVSE officer — perhaps, they said, due to the wheelbarrow attached to the top of the truck, or due to the trailer being improperly attached.

Four additional RCMP vehicles later arrived on scene, and eventually two tow trucks came to tow away the truck and the trailer.

More to come.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Union calls for nurses to be included in workers mental health legislation
Next story
B.C. MP calls for criminal probe into drug manufacturers of opioids

Just Posted

UPDATE: Highway 10 incident cleared, truck and trailer towed

Nearby worker says he saw gun seized by officers

VIDEO: Traffic concerns linger after Surrey OKs church, townhouse development again

Surrey resident shows city council videos of dangerous road conditions along 148th Street

Surrey athletes jump high and long to reach podium at Commonwealth Games in Australia

Christabel Nettey wins gold in long jump, Django Lovett earns bronze in high jump

White Rock woman appeals for return of stolen e-bike

Police say crime always increases as the weather warms

SFU Surrey gets eBrain centre and Homeware lab

Centre to help diagnose and treat neuropsychiatric disorders, the lab deals with Internet of Things

VIDEO: Delta students release salmon into Cougar Creek

Over two days 150,000 smolts will be put into Delta’s creeks, setting them up for a life at sea

Trudeau government should make ‘robust’ reforms to info law, report card says

Report conducted as part of the Open Government Partnership’s evaluation scheme

B.C. MP calls for criminal probe into drug manufacturers of opioids

Don Davies wants the government to seek compensation for costs of treating addiction to the drugs

Team Canada releases roster for 2018 IIHF World Championship

Vancouver Canuck Bo Horvat, Coquitlam-born Mathew Barzal and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of Burnaby selected

Union calls for nurses to be included in workers mental health legislation

Acting president Christine Sorensen said omitting nurses discriminates against front-line workers

Humboldt tragedy brings back bad memories for junior hockey coach

Chilliwack Chiefs bench boss Jason Tatarnic was involved in a bus accident with Woodstock in 2007.

B.C. police officer dies after 30 years in a coma

Injuries sustained while on-duty left Victoria officer in a coma until his death Wednesday

John Horgan braces for Ottawa meeting with Rachel Notley

Invest in refineries, not Trans Mountain pipeline, B.C. Premier says

B.C. introduces legislation amending tenants rights in demolitions, renovations

NDP government proposes changes to Residential Tenancy Act, Manufactures Homes Park Tenancy Act

Most Read