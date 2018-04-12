UPDATE: Highway 10 incident cleared, truck and trailer towed

Nearby worker says he saw gun seized by officers

RCMP at the intersection of 176 Street and No. 10 Highway. (Shane MacKichan)

Several Surrey RCMP vehicles, including a Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) officer, were on scene at the intersection of 176 Street and No. 10 Highway in Cloverdale on Thursday afternoon.

A white pickup truck towing a trailer was pulled over, and a man working nearby said he witnessed RCMP seizing a firearm from the truck.

RCMP have not confirmed any details.

Employees at Cloverdale Auto Repair, which is across the street from where the truck was pulled over, said the police were on scene from around 1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

According to a Cloverdale Auto Repair employee, the pickup truck was pulled over by the CVSE officer — perhaps, they said, due to the wheelbarrow attached to the top of the truck, or due to the trailer being improperly attached.

Four additional RCMP vehicles later arrived on scene, and eventually two tow trucks came to tow away the truck and the trailer.

More to come.



