RCMP not at fault for man’s death after release from UBC detachment: police watchdog

A man whose body was found under the Lions Gate Bridge shortly after being released from a RCMP detachment did not die as a result of police actions, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.

In a Wednesday news release, the police watchdog said the University of B.C. student was found dead under the bridge by a security guard just before 5 a.m. on Feb. 5. His death followed a short stint at the University RCMP detachment after he was arrested earlier that morning. He had been released and taken back to his home by RCMP around 2:30 a.m.

The police watchdog said it reviewed cell block video footage police, radio communications and conducted a search of the man’s home and belongings. It decided the investigation, arrest and the man’s release were all justified police actions that did not contribute to his death.

