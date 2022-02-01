Salmon Arm man missing with 2 daughters ‘actively evading police’: RCMP

Police say Caleb Gerbrandt and teenage daughters went missing on Jan. 21

  • Feb. 1, 2022 12:00 p.m.
  • News
Caleb Gerbrandt, 40, and his daughters Eliyah, 14, and Avery Gerbrandt, 13, went missing from Caleb’s home in Salmon Arm on Jan. 21, 2022. (RCMP photo)

Caleb Gerbrandt, 40, and his daughters Eliyah, 14, and Avery Gerbrandt, 13, went missing from Caleb’s home in Salmon Arm on Jan. 21, 2022. (RCMP photo)

Police have asked for the public’s help in locating a Salmon Arm man and his two daughters.

Caleb Gerbrandt, 40, and his daughters Eliyah, 14, and Avery Gerbrandt, 13, went missing from Caleb’s home in Salmon Arm on Jan. 21, 2022.

Police said Caleb was recently charged with sexual interference and sexual assault on a minor.

Both daughters were to be staying at their grandparent’s residence in Salmon Arm and, to date, police and family have not been able to make contact with Caleb, Eliyah or Avery, reads a Feb. 1 RCMP media release.

We believe that Caleb is actively evading police,” said Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West. “He is required to abide by a curfew and be inside his Salmon Arm residence every night, a condition which he is now breaching. A warrant has now been issued for his arrest.

Caleb and his daughters are believed to be travelling in a 2006 grey Dodge Grand Caravan with B.C. licence plate NE961N, and may possibly be heading to the Vancouver or Vancouver Island area.

Police ask anyone with any information which may help to locate Caleb, Eliyah or Avery to call their local detachment or the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044.

Read more: Rehabilitation recommended for man who flees police in Shuswap several times

Read more: 3 kgs fentanyl seized with other drugs, guns, luxury cars in gang-linked Coquitlam bust

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

RCMPSalmon Arm

 

Caleb Gerbrandt, 40, and his daughters Eliyah, 14, and Avery Gerbrandt, 13, went missing from Caleb’s home in Salmon Arm on Jan. 21, 2022. (RCMP photo)

Caleb Gerbrandt, 40, and his daughters Eliyah, 14, and Avery Gerbrandt, 13, went missing from Caleb’s home in Salmon Arm on Jan. 21, 2022. (RCMP photo)

Previous story
3 kgs fentanyl seized with other drugs, guns, luxury cars in gang-linked Coquitlam bust
Next story
Surrey council approves Semiahmoo Town Centre plan

Just Posted

In mid-January the British Columbia government announced it was looking at a province-wide ban on single-use plastic grocery bags to put an end to a piece-meal, city-by-city approach to the problem of plastic pollution. (Photo: Canadian Press/Paul Chaisson)
Surrey councillor wants to ‘suspend’ restaurants having to charge bag fees

The band Stickman at Surrey’s White Hart Pub in 2021. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Surrey pub operators expand to Gastown with The Hart, with live music planned

Kain Huang, an Simon Fraser University media arts student, works on a piece of fai chun, which is a traditional decoration for the Lunar New Year to wish yourself and others good luck for the new year. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
SFU celebrates Lunar New Year at Surrey campus

Bob Sung is seen at Tin Lee Market in this promotional image. (Photo submitted: Bob Sung)
COLUMN: A Lunar New Year lucky dip with historian Bob Sung