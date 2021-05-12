RCMP investigating report of shots fired in South Surrey

Police say they have not yet found evidence to confirm incident

A loud noise that sounded like an explosion drew a large police presence to a South Surrey neighbourhood Tuesday evening (May 11).

Surrey RCMP said they were called to the Summerfield neighbourhood, near 2 Avenue and 173 Street, at approximately 8:45 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.

“We have not found any evidence of that yet and our members are still conducting an investigation into this incident,” Const. Sarbjit Sangha said.

There have not been any reported injuries, she added.

Shortly after the incident, residents in the area took to social media to share what they heard and saw.

“Police are going door to door on 2 (avenue) now. My son called it in. Loudest bang I’ve ever heard. Was close,” one neighbourhood group member wrote on Facebook.

According to a resident in the neighbourhood, the incident was captured on video.

“The video was on second (avenue). It shows him running down the street with a shot gun and firing it then running back the way he came,” another member wrote, adding that it wasn’t her video.

RCMPSurrey