Police say incident was targeted; one person injured

Surrey RCMP is investigating a shooting that happened near 145th Street and 82nd Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday night (Feb. 16, 2021). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP is investigating a shooting that injured one person Tuesday night (Feb. 16).

The incident happened near 145th Street and 82nd Avenue around 10:15 p.m. when police received calls of shots fired in the area, according to a release from Surrey RCMP.

More to come.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

B.C. gang problemsurrey rcmp