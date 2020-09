Car will be impounded for seven days

Mounties impounded this vehicle for going 189 kilometres per hour in a 80 kilometre zone on the Sea to Sky on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2020. (Squamish RCMP)

The driver of a blue Ferrari caught going 189 kilometres per hour will have to make do without their car for seven days.

Squamish RCMP said they impounded a Ferrari that was going more than 100 kilometres over the 80 kilometres per hour speed limit on a section of the Sea to Sky in Porteau Cove on Saturday (Sept. 6).

The fine for excessive speed ranges from ​$368 to $483.

ALSO READ: Several people in hospital after multi-vehicle crash involving Lamborghini on Sea to Sky

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

RCMP