RCMP cruiser involved in two-vehicle crash in North Delta

Collision happened at Nordel Way and River Road

An RCMP cruiser was involved in a two-vehicle crash in North Delta Friday.

The incident, between a B.C. Highway Patrol cruiser and a Volkswagen SUV, happened near Nordel Way and River Road, according to a Black Press Media freelancer on scene. The collision was in the northbound lanes.

“The police unit left the road crashed through a chain-link fence and slammed into the base of large, compacted soil pile causing significant damage to it,” noted the freelancer.

He added the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) was on scene investigating.

BC RCMP said the Delta Police Department is investigating. The Now-Leader has reached out to the DPD for more information.

BC RCMP said injuries were believed to be minor. There were five people involved in the crash; one police officer and four in the SUV.


