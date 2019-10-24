Motorcyclist was critically injured Wednesday morning in Pitt Meadows on Lougheed Highway. THE NEWS/files

RCMP call for patience after drivers irked with crash scene delays in Pitt Meadows

Eastbound Lougheed tied up Wednesday for investigation

Ridge Meadows Mounties are calling for motorists to be patient after a lengthy investigation into an accident Wednesday tied up Lougheed Highway for hours.

“We understand that lengthy road closures can cause frustration and traffic delays for commuters and many motorists expressed their dissatisfaction at the scene,” Const. Julie Klaussner said in a news release.

“However, we want to remind the public that, this is someone’s family member and we want to do the best job possible. It is important to manage traffic, ensuring the safety of police and other drivers, so that police can gather evidence and analyse the area in order to provide a complete investigation.”

Police were at Lougheed Highway and Allen Way in Pitt Meadows at least for the entire morning after a serious collision at about 8:30 a.m., involving a motorcycle and van. The motorcyclist was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Eastbound traffic was down to one lane on the Lougheed while some traffic was diverted Old Dewdney Trunk.

Klaussner said that all parties and witnesses remained on scene and are cooperating with police. Most comments on Facebook were understanding of the delay.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Molly Maid vehicle broken into in Surrey, client house keys stolen
Next story
Elizabeth May says federal Liberals should stop ‘pandering’ to climate change deniers

Just Posted

Molly Maid vehicle broken into in Surrey, client house keys stolen

Company says they ‘swiftly’ dealt with incident, no clients were victimized

Surrey RCMP say man charged with 11 break-ins, looking for female ‘associate’

Police are looking for Tessa-Lee Wahpooseywan

Delta police fine, impound motorcycle doing over twice the speed limit on Highway 99

Driver claimed he was “unaware of his speed,” according to DPD tweet

Surrey man who is deaf claims law firm discriminated against him

Darrell Siebring had lodged a similar complaint against his strata in March 2018, but lost

How Surrey’s five ridings were won

The total number of electors was 394,193, with a voting turnout on election day of 241,855

B.C. to be first to implement UN Indigenous rights declaration

No veto in B.C. legislation, minister Scott Fraser says

Elizabeth May says federal Liberals should stop ‘pandering’ to climate change deniers

Federal Green party calls on Justin Trudeau to step up fight against climate change

Delta police fine, impound motorcycle doing over twice the speed limit on Highway 99

Driver claimed he was “unaware of his speed,” according to DPD tweet

Return-It to double recycling deposits for pop cans, juice boxes next month

Beginning Nov. 1, beverage containers 1 litre or smaller will earn 10 cents instead of current 5 cents

Virtual kidnapping attempt sparks renewed warning from Vancouver police

Man, 27, was most recent target but contacted police before sending money

B.C. loses court ruling on limiting experts in ICBC injury cases

A-G David Eby says it could cost $400 million a year

Police called after Catherine McKenna’s office vandalized with vulgar slur

McKenna said during a news conference she wants to have ‘better discussions’ in politics

B.C. sheriffs need better firearms, use of force training: auditor general

The sherif service launched a plan to better train and retain staff in 2017

Cold front to bring rain, wind gusts to Lower Mainland

Gusts of up to 80 kilometres are expected in western reaches

Most Read