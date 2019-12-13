UPDATE: RCMP investigating threats at two Maple Ridge high schools

Written notes found in three bathrooms at one.

A copy of one of the notes found at Westview secondary appears to say, “I’m gonna shoot the school down Dec. 13. Be ready.” A copy was posted on social media.

Police are investigating two incidents of threats at Maple Ridge high schools on Friday morning– one at Westview secondary and the other at Samuel Robertson Technical.

The Westview investigation involves anonymous shooting threats found in three bathrooms at the school, which did not target any individual student, and Dec. 13 was the date mentioned.

“I’m gonna shoot the school down Dec. 13. Be ready,” reads a picture of one of the notes from Westview, shared in social media.

School District No. 42 has communicated about the incidents with each school community.

RELATED: Maple Ridge RCMP at Westview secondary this morning.

“We are aware of concerns in our school community about a threat posted to social media targeting one of our students. We would like to thank all students and parents/guardians who reported this threat to our school and to the RCMP,” the school district wrote about SRT.

“The Ridge Meadows RCMP is investigating the threat and we are assisting that investigation. The social media account itself has been taken down and the student who was the target of this threat is not attending while police investigate.”

The threat was posted on a fake social media account and has since been taken down.

The threat has been re-posted, though, on community social media pages.

The two incidents are unrelated, said Irena Pochop, school district senior manager of communications.

Police offered a short statement: “Ridge Meadows RCMP confirm they are supporting School District No. 42 with an unspecified threat investigation,” said Sgt. Amanda Harnett.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
‘No updates’ on five-year anniversary of South Surrey teen’s violent death
Next story
Trudeau tells ministers openness, co-operation are key in minority government

Just Posted

Gift-wrapping tips from a new-to-Surrey pro

Nikki Pursani aims to bring ‘happiness and excitement’ with her Wrapped by Nikki enterprise

Surrey’s new top cop doesn’t believe residents have lost faith in the RCMP

Brian Edwards will take over the reins of Canada’s largest RCMP detachment on Jan. 6

‘No updates’ on five-year anniversary of South Surrey teen’s violent death

15-year-old Dario Bartoli died early Dec. 13, 2014 after being attacked in park

Surrey mother voices concerns about Highway 15 intersection after crash

Kim Squirell’s daughter and her friend injured in collision at 176 Street and 40 Avenue

Surrey Schools to sell property meant for school due to close proximity to pretrial

Sale funds would go toward purchasing new potential school site

Fashion Fridays: A masterclass on H&M knitwear

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Cranbrook man calls for ban after dog caught in leg hold trap

Black Lab loses teeth after biting at trap in pain and panic

RCMP at Maple Ridge school over threat left in washrooms

Written notes found in three bathrooms

B.C. Crown corporation immune from taxation, but may still have to pay GST: court

British Columbia Investment Management Corporation may still be on hook for GPS payments

‘He was good for the West:’ Sadness, surprise in Saskatchewan over Scheer

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and his predecessor, Brad Wall, both thanked Andrew Scheer

Travellers know little about air-passenger rights, Canadian poll suggests

The first set of passenger-rights rules landed in mid-July and the rest this weekend

Johnson claims Brexit mandate with new conservative majority

Conservative Party wins 365 seats in the House of Commons

Vancouver police investigate shooting in downtown Eastside homeless camp

The man suffered non-life-threatening injurie

Markstrom makes 43 saves to lift Canucks to 1-0 OT win over Hurricanes

Pettersson nets winner for Vancouver

Most Read