RCMP ask for help to ID suspect in Surrey sex assault

Police say woman was groped at a Newton bus stop on July 14

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help identifying a man sought in connection with a sexual assault that was reported to police in July 2020. (Surrey RCMP images)

Surrey RCMP have released a photograph and composite sketch of a man sought in connection with the sexual assault of a woman in Newton this summer.

According to a news release issued Thursday (Oct. 1) afternoon, the assault occurred on the morning of July 14.

“A woman was sitting at a bus stop at 144 Street and 78 Avenue when an unknown man sat down beside her and groped her,” the release states.

“When the woman confronted the man, he fled on a bicycle. The woman was physically uninjured and reported the incident to police.”

The images are being released “after other avenues of investigation have been unsuccessful,” the release states.

The suspect is described as a 25-year-old South Asian man, with a round face and no facial hair. He was wearing black jeans, a black windbreaker, navy blue socks and a black helmet, and was riding a white bicycle with neon tape at the base of the seat.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 605-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca



