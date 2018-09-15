RCMP arrest Surrey man for allegedly stealing 70 truck batteries

Suspect given conditions to not go to North Vancouver

A 51-year-old Surrey man was arrested for stealing 70 truck batteries in the North Vancouver area in August. — File Photo

A 51-year-old Surrey man was arrested and given conditions to not return to North Vancouver for allegedly stealing 70 truck batteries within the area, according to police.

North Vancouver RCMP arrested the man on Sept. 7 for being accused of stealing multiple batteries in August in North Vancouver, reads a news release from RCMP on Friday (Sept. 14).

Police said the batteries were stolen from commercial trucks parked in various industrial locations.

Using video evidence from one of the victims, RCMP said they were able to identify the suspect.

Each battery was valued at about $250 for a total of $17,500 in stolen property, according to North Vancouver RCMP.

The suspect’s vehicle, which police said was used when stealing the batteries, has been seized by police.

Theft charges have been forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service, RCMP said. The suspect was released by RCMP with conditions to not go to North Vancouver.

His next court appearance is set for Nov. 14.



