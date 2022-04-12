A man shovels snow in front of an apartment building on 224th Street in Maple Ridge. Environment Canada is forecasting the city, and several others on B.C.’s coast, will receive some rare April snow Tuesday. (Neil Corbett/The Maple Ridge News)

A man shovels snow in front of an apartment building on 224th Street in Maple Ridge. Environment Canada is forecasting the city, and several others on B.C.’s coast, will receive some rare April snow Tuesday. (Neil Corbett/The Maple Ridge News)

Rare April snowfall expected for parts of Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland

Up to 5 centimetres of snow to hit regions Tuesday, according to Environment Canada

It’s been an unusually chilly spring on B.C.’s coast, but if predictions from Environment Canada are true it’s about to get even frostier.

Tuesday’s forecast is calling for up to 5 centimetres of snow in east Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver. Higher elevation areas like Coquitlam and Maple Ridge on the mainland and Campbell River on the Island are the most likely to see actual flakes touch down.

Areas closer to the water will likely see wet snow changing to rain by midday, according to Environment Canada. Higher up though, snow will continue into the afternoon Tuesday, and taper off into a chance of flurries overnight.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” Environment Canada warned in a statement.

No weather warnings are in place for the rest of B.C., but if Victoria is any indication other regions may see a dusting of snow too. Light flakes could be seen falling in the city early Tuesday morning.

READ ALSO: Canada expected to see ‘temperature roller-coaster’ this spring

READ ALSO: Snow tire requirements still in effect until April 30

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weatherlowermainlandSnowVancouver

Previous story
White Rock Farmers’ Market back ‘bigger and better than ever’
Next story
Prime minister visits Edmonton on Tuesday to promote Budget 2022

Just Posted

A man shovels snow in front of an apartment building on 224th Street in Maple Ridge. Environment Canada is forecasting the city, and several others on B.C.’s coast, will receive some rare April snow Tuesday. (Neil Corbett/The Maple Ridge News)
Rare April snowfall expected for parts of Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland

Walmart Canada is to celebrate the opening of its new South Surrey distribution centre on Wednesday (April 13, 2022). (Walmart Canada photo)
Walmart to open ‘state-of-the-art’ South Surrey distribution centre

IHIT and Surrey RCMP on the scene of a fatal shooting in South Surrey in September 2019. (Tracy Holmes file photo)
Senior on trial for 2019 fatal South Surrey shooting

Surrey council chambers inside City Hall. (File photo)
Surrey council suspends new Code of Conduct investigations until after next election