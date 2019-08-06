Randy Anderson-Fennell acclaimed as NDP candidate in Delta

The former Delta school trustee candidate is the fifth candidate to be announced so far

Former Delta school trustee candidate Randy Anderson-Fennell is the NDP candidate for Delta in the upcoming federal election.

Anderson-Fennell was officially acclaimed as the party’s candidate at a nomination meeting on July 31 at the South Delta Recreation Centre.

“I’m excited to join Jagmeet Singh’s team of NDP candidates and can’t wait to get out into the community and share our progressive values with my neighbours in Delta,” Anderson-Fennell said in an email to the North Delta Reporter.

“We have a bold plan to deliver universal pharmacare, create new affordable housing and tackle climate change — and I’m only too thrilled to talk about these things when I knock on your door.”

Anderson-Fennell, a long-time NDP member and activist, has lived in Delta for nine years and works as an electrician for the Surrey School District, according to a press release. He has also served for several years as an executive officer with CUPE local 728.

“I want to do this because we need a government that’s willing to invest in housing, health care and poverty reduction. We also need a government willing to take real leadership and action on climate change. The NDP is that government,” Anderson-Fennell said in a press release.

Anderson-Fennell previously ran for school trustee in October 2018 as part of the Kids Matter slate with teacher Victor Espinoza and incumbent trustee Bruce Reid. He garnered 8,219 votes — nearly 2,300 behind Reid, the only member of the slate elected.

Anderson-Fennell is the fifth candidate confirmed as running in Delta.

Former Tsawwassen First Nation councillor Tanya Corbet was confirmed as the Conservative Party of Canada’s candidate in late June, and officially kicked off her campaign at the Tsawwassen Springs ballroom on July 4 alongside Conservative leader Andrew Scheer.

After initially declaring her intention to seek the Conservative nomination, Ladner accountant Angelina Ireland was announced as the People’s Party of Canada’s candidate in mid-June.

In May, the Green Party of Canada named former Delta city council hopeful and auto glass installer Craig DeCraene as its candidate in the upcoming federal election.

Incumbent Liberal MP Carla Qualtrough, who serves in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet as minister of public services and procurement and accessibility, was confirmed as running for re-election back in August during a Liberal Party event in East Ladner.

The federal election takes place Oct. 21.



