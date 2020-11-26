Ramona Kaptyn to run as Surrey Connect candidate in next election

She’ll be joining councillors Brenda Locke and Jack Hundial as the slate’s third candidate

Surrey city councillors Brenda Locke and Jack Hundial are expected to announce that Ramona Kaptyn will join their Surrey Connect slate as a candidate in the next civic election.

Kaptyn is president of the White Rock/Surrey Chapter of CARP – A New Vision of Aging for Canada and director, CARP National Board, which is Canada’s largest advocacy association for older adults. She is also director of the South Surrey/White Rock Chamber of Commerce, a member of the City of White Rock Seniors Advisory Committee, a member of the Semiahmoo Seniors Planning Table’s steering committee and is a graduate of Ryerson University (Journalism) and the University of Toronto (Education/Political Science).

Among other hats Kaptyn has worn are communications specialist, reporter, travel writer, editor, teacher, public information officer for the government of Ontario, hotel managing director, and fundraiser in Canada, Australia, England, Spain, and Asia.



