Rally planned at Surrey Tim Hortons today

Protests come after two Ontario franchise owners imposed cuts following minimum wage increase

Protesters outside a Tim Hortons in Ontario last week. (The Canadian Press)

A rally at a Surrey Tim Hortons is planned this morning, on the “national day of action” at Tim Hortons shops across the country in opposition to cuts that two Ontario franchise owners imposed on its employees following the increase to the minimum wage.

The Surrey event is set to start at 7 a.m. at the Tim Hortons at 9595 King George Blvd.

Protesters who rallied outside Tim Hortons locations across Ontario last week roasted some franchisees for slashing workers’ benefits and breaks.

More to come.

