A firefighter installs a child car seat. (Black Press Media files)

Quick-thinking North Shore mom saves baby from hot car

Woman had accidentally locked her keys inside

A quick-thinking mom saved her baby from a hot car on the North Shore Monday morning.

According to North Vancouver Sgt. Peter DeVries, the woman had closed her car door with her keys still inside while at the Capilano Mall parking lot.

DeVries said the mom saw police officers nearby and flagged them down.

“Our officers were right across the street and they called a tow truck over,” DeVries said.

He said the mom’s quick thinking actions likely prevented a tragic outcome, as the inside of the car was about 20 C. The baby was unharmed.

DeVries said while police don’t have any specific instructions for how to get inside your locked car if a baby is trapped inside, parents should call 9-1-1 and get inside the car by whatever means necessary.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Outstanding’ SFU soccer star ID’d as man who died after Surrey crash
Next story
Category 2 fire ban coming to B.C.’s south coast on Thursday

Just Posted

Trial dates set for Surrey man charged in 2018 Kelowna killing

Dates for Tejwant Danjou’s Crown pre-trial and trial by jury were set on May 27

Three people charged after allegedly stealing two cars in two hours, Surrey RCMP say

Two from Surrey, one from Langley nabbed after police say they were caught with two hot Honda Civics

‘Outstanding’ SFU soccer star ID’d as man who died after Surrey crash

Delta’s Brandon Bassi remembered as ‘caring teammate’ and ‘inspirational young man’

Sister of accused is third person charged in death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi

Harjot Singh Deo faces second-degree murder charge in 2017 death

UPDATE: Deltaport, Port of Vancouver hit with ‘targeted job action’ as talks break down

Longshoremen’s union, BC Maritime Employers Association talks at standstill

B.C. to be the ‘king of heat’ this summer: meteorologist

Higher wildfire and drought risks will come as a result of the heat

Quick-thinking North Shore mom saves baby from hot car

Woman had accidentally locked her keys inside

Category 2 fire ban coming to B.C.’s south coast on Thursday

Ban covers backyard burns, debris burning

Seniors targeted in scam calls selling B.C. tech company shares

High-pressure sales tactics are being used to sell to seniors

Canada files North Pole competing claim with Russia, Denmark

Canada’s document was filed last week with the United Nations

LIVE UPDATES: Trial begins for man charged in death of Abbotsford police officer

Oscar Arfmann faces first-degree murder for death of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson

B.C. Pharmacare expanding use of ‘biosimilar’ drugs to save money

Europe far ahead of Canada in adopting alternative treatments

Leaving dog in hot car can result in $75,000 fine, prohibition from owning animals, prison

B.C. SPCA received 800 calls last year about dogs left in hot cars

Province’s largest population areas saw 5.7 per cent drop in EI recipients year-over-year

2,140 received regular EI benefits in March 2019, a drop of 3.2 per cent

Most Read