The four-storey Oviedo building, currently under construction at 1293 Best Street, is expected to open late next year. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Purpose-built rental building under construction in White Rock

The four-storey, 28-unit facility is to be complete by late next year

In a rare move for developers targeting White Rock, Oviedo Developments is constructing a purpose-built rental-only apartment building in the city.

Of the 15 major construction projects taking place throughout White Rock, only one other building is rental-only, according to the city’s Construction Portal.

Oceana Parc, located at 1575 George Street, is to include 198 rental units, but vacancy is reserved for seniors.

The four-storey Oviedo building, currently under construction at 1293 Best St., will be available for families.

The 28-unit project features suites ranging in size from 1,042 square-foot two-bedrooms to 1,600 square-foot three-bedrooms.

Oviedo Developments owner Kanwar Dhamrait, who lives in White Rock, told Peace Arch News Friday that he expects the project to be complete late next year.

He said the reason Oviedo went with a rental-only building is because there’s “a lot of demand in the community… and there’s no rental available in White Rock.”

White Rock has a zero per cent availability of bachelor and two-bedroom suites, and a 0.1 per cent availability of one-bedroom suites, according to a Metro Vancouver rental market report.

“Profit is not everything,” Dhamrait said. “You need to give back to the community sometimes – that’s what I’m doing.”

Dhamrait said the building will be managed by Oviedo, “everything is going to be done in house.”

In March, City of White Rock planner Jessica Jiang gave a presentation to the Peninsula Homeless to Housing Task Force, and explained that purpose-built rental buildings aren’t financially rewarding for developers – compared to condominiums, which can be sold.

In a news release issued Thursday, Dhamrait made note of the city’s Rental Housing Task Force. He wrote that the city committee worked diligently to gain understanding and assess needs for the community.

“The importance of providing housing for young families and the workforce is vital to ensuring the housing needs of everyone and are met in an ever-changing community,” the release notes. “Oviedo took that need to heart in the decision to make this project fully rental stock.”

Oviedo is also currently in the process of constructing ALTUS, a 126-apartment, 13-storey building at 1556 Finlay St. Of the 126 apartments, 16 are expected to be rental.

Previous story
RCMP help to save goats from wildfire

Just Posted

Purpose-built rental building under construction in White Rock

The four-storey, 28-unit facility is to be complete by late next year

James Good named Surrey’s Citizen of the Year

Resident has been volunteering since 1988

‘Sabrina’ series will film late into the night in Cloverdale

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will be on location at ‘Cerberus Books’ until early Saturday

Keen eye for detail key for North Delta artist

Photographer Murray Klassen’s work will be on public display at MLA Ravi Kahlon’s office all summer

Make ‘Salmon Tracks’ in Surrey this summer, city challenges residents

‘We have 1,500 kilometres of creeks, and what gets into those drains isn’t treated,’ city staffer says

BC Games’ Athletes Corner: What’s your favourite pump up song?

Check out what’s playing in the earbuds of BC Summer Games athletes before they compete

RCMP help to save goats from wildfire

The fast-approaching wildfire, sparked Thursday, forced the evacuation of five homes

VIDEO: Near drowning captured on popular B.C. river

Search and Rescue manager says the popular pastime of floating in the summer is inherently dangerous

Crosswalk vandalism leaves black mark for Cowichan as B.C. Games begin

Rainbow crosswalk defaced just days after being painted

Photo gallery: BC Games Day 1

A brief look at action from the 2018 BC Summer Games in the Cowichan Valley

UPDATED: Anti-pipeline campers digging in as eviction deadline expires

The City of Burnaby had ordered the Kinder Morgan pipeline protesters out for violating bylaws

Trump was taped talking of paying Playboy model: AP source

Source says former personal lawyer Michael Cohen secretly recorded discussion prior to 2016 election

BC toddler with ‘allergy’ to sun waiting for bone marrow transplant

Charlie Lock, 2, needs treatment for damage caused by rare disorder EPP

VIDEO: How to throw a frisbee

Ultimate frisbee player Amy Mackay shows off the proper technique

Most Read