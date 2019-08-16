Puppy rescued from smoky South Surrey condo

Fire alarms brought firefighters to the Morgan Crossing residences around 7 p.m. Thursday

Surrey firefighters give a puppy oxygen after pulling the pup from a residential unit in Morgan Crossing Thursday evening. (Contributed photo)

Firefighters responding to fire alarms in South Surrey’s Morgan Crossing Thursday are being hailed for their care of a puppy found in a smoky unit.

“Great job by Surrey firefighters rescuing a puppy from smoke inhalation at a condo in Morgan Crossing,” a witness who captured heartwarming images of two firefighters giving a puppy oxygen told Peace Arch News.

Battalion Chief Reo Jerome confirmed crews were alerted to a fire at around 7 p.m. Thursday, in a condo located in the 15800-block of 26 Avenue.

Jerome said sprinklers extinguished the blaze, however, the unit sustained significant water damage. The cause, he said, was traced to the stove.

In addition to the puppy, two cats and four reptiles were pulled from the condo, Jerome said.

While two firefighters sustained minor injuries, “all the animals are fine,” he added.