Punk in Drublic craft beer and music festival coming to Abbotsford

Event scheduled for Abbotsford’s Tradex on Sunday, Sept. 4, NOFX and others performing

The Punk in Drublic craft beer and rock festival comes to Abbotsford’s Tradex on Sept. 4. (Instagram)

The Punk in Drublic craft beer and rock festival comes to Abbotsford’s Tradex on Sept. 4. (Instagram)

The Punk in Drublic craft beer and music festival is stopping in Abbotsford on Sunday, Sept. 4.

Punk rock legends NOFX and Descendants will be headlining the Abbotsford stop and also confirmed to appear are PUP, Teenage Bottlerocket, Modern Terror and Rest Easy.

The Punk in Drublic festival debuted in 2017 and came to Vancouver’s PNE Amphitheatre on July 13, 2019.

According to the event poster, craft beer tastings will occur in Abbotsford until 3 p.m.

The festival is named after NOFX’s 1994 album of the same name, which is the group’s top selling album of all time and achieved gold certification by the Recording Industry Association of America.

The group formed in Los Angeles in 1983 and has sold over eight million records. They are considered one of the most successful independent bands of all time.

Descendants formed in 1977 and are known as one of the pioneers in the Los Angeles hardcore punk scene. They have released eight studio albums, three live albums, three compilation albums, and four EPs.

PUP (Pathetic Use of Potential) is a Toronto-based band that formed in 2010. The band has won several Juno awards including the best alternative album in 2020 and 2021.

Teenage Bottlerocket formed in Wyoming in 2000 and have released nine studio albums. The band’s last album entitled ‘Sick Sesh!’ was released in 2021.

Modern Terror is a B.C.-based band that formed in 2013 and have toured with Descendants in the past. Their latest EP called ‘Going Viral’ was released in April.

Rest Easy is a Pacific Northwest super group consisting members of Vancouver-based band Daggermouth and Washington State’s Shook Ones. The band formed in 2021 and released their debut EP ‘Sick Day’ early in that year.

The Abbotsford stop for the festival is one of two Canadian dates, with the other stop scheduled for Edmonton on Sept. 3. Other upcoming stops include Greenwood Village, Colo. (Aug. 20), Worcester, Mass. (Sept. 24), Baltimore, Md. (Oct. 1) and Asbury Park, N.J. (Oct. 2).

For more information, visit punkindrublicfest.com.

abbotsfordBreaking NewsLive musicmusic festivals

Previous story
Cloverdale Arena delayed again

Just Posted

Jinny Sims has officially announced her run for Surrey mayor. Pictured June 7, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Sims announces three new council candidates for Surrey Forward

Cloverdale Nationals player Josh Pritchard pitches in a game against the Kelowna Sun Devils July 10. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale National’s College Prep program continues to grow

The site for the new “Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex” is seen on the north end of the Fairgrounds on July 12, 2022 (to the right of the image behind the roadway). The road has been put in, but construction on the project has not begun. Construction was supposed to begin in “spring 2022,” according to a City of Surrey corporate report. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Arena delayed again

Members of the White Rock Black team celebrate – with their fake moustaches and Hawaiian shirts - after winning the Henri Lorieau Memorial Baseball Tournament. (Contributed photo)
White Rock team wins Henri Lorieau Memorial Tournament