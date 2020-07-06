Statue of Lady Justice outside B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Pubs accused of ‘negligently’ serving alcohol before Surrey traffic crash

The case concerns an Aug. 2, 2015 single-vehicle crash

A man injured in a Surrey traffic crash in 2015 has accused JRG Cloverdale Ventures Ltd. and the Barrel Public House of “negligently” serving alcohol to the alleged driver – a relative of his – in the hours preceding the collision.

The Barrel and JRG operate two separate pubs.

The plaintiff, Augusto Ricardo Arbulu Fernandez, was a passenger. The defendants in his lawsuit are the Barrel Public House and JRG Cloverdale Ventures Ltd., with his relative Alvaro Arbulu Fernandez and JRG Cloverdale Ventures Ltd. listed as third parties.

The case concerns an Aug. 2, 2015 single-vehicle crash in which Alvaro Fernandez is alleged to have been the driver.

By way of background, the Barrel previously filed third-party claims against Alvaro Fernandez and JRG, alleging contributory negligence.

JRG then applied for leave to file third-party notices against the Barrel and Alvaro Fernandez, in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

Justice Paul Riley granted JRG’s application.

“I am satisfied that it is just and convenient to grant the application,” the judge stated in his July 2 reasons for judgment.


