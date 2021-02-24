Members of the public will have a chance to learn about a proposal for three buildings ranging in height from 12 to 24 storeys in Semiahmoo Town Centre. A second virtual information meeting is scheduled for today (Feb. 25) and full details are also available at www.aplinmartin.com/semiahmoo. (First Capital photo rendering)

Members of the public will have a chance to learn about a proposal for three buildings ranging in height from 12 to 24 storeys in Semiahmoo Town Centre. A second virtual information meeting is scheduled for today (Feb. 25) and full details are also available at www.aplinmartin.com/semiahmoo. (First Capital photo rendering)

Public voice concerns about Semiahmoo highrises during virtual meeting

Proposed development could be delayed by ‘marketing philosophy’

A virtual public information meeting Tuesday morning gave fewer than expected residents a first detailed look at a mixed-use development that would bring two highrises and a midrise to the northwest corner of Semiahmoo Town Centre.

A total of 21 people logged on to the Zoom meeting, said planner Anya Paskovic of Aplin & Martin Consultants, who are shepherding the application proposal through the approval process on behalf of client First Capital.

The site – stretching from 152 Street around the curve of 18 Avenue and Martin Drive to past Southmere Crescent – currently includes a Coast Capital Credit Union branch, a Dollar Tree dollar store and a Chevron gas station.

The development would create a 24-storey tower and a 21-storey tower, plus a 12-storey midrise building. It would also involve an extension of Southmere Crescent and would create a community park on Martin Drive.

Concerns raised in questions to a panel including First Capital development manager Simon Bajt, architect Tom Bunting of Formosis, Aplin & Martin planners, and Surrey city planners, were predictable.

READ ALSO: Semiahmoo Centre highrise application discussed

People wanted to know how infrastructure would be upgraded in preparation for the project, what allowance would be made for parking, whether water supply would be sufficient in case of a highrise fire, and whether the development would challenge Surrey Fire’s existing equipment.

They received assurances from City of Surrey planner Keith Broersma and community planner Kristen Lassonde that the project was being prepared in close consultation with the city on infrastructure needs, and that water and fire implications of the development would receive full review by city engineers and the fire department.

Bunting said the project would create 700 parking spaces to serve 600 units, would add improved sidewalks and upgrade trees and landscaping in the area. Aplin & Martin planner Stephen Hallingham also noted the project is being designed not to impact operations of the Semiahmoo Centre mall.

In pre-submitted questions, participants also wanted to know what the timeline for development was, whether all the buildings would be built at the same time, who would be the potential buyers of residential units, and whether rents for commercial tenants in the building would go up enough to create a ‘ghost town’ effect in the town centre.

They were told that First Capital, who filed the development application with Surrey in October 2019, were aiming to receive final approvals for the rezoning and development permit by the latter part of 2022.

But residents heard they might not see construction on the site begin immediately.

“It’s still up in the air,” Bajt said.

“We’re hoping to have third reading by the end of 2021… (but building) is dependent on marketing philosophy. It is market-driven. One building is likely to go (up) at a time.”

He said that while it was likely that commercial rents would go up over existing rates on the site, First Capital makes a policy of creating retail property that is “attractive” to clients.

Bunting said residential units in the building would provide a mix of options, with studio apartments representing around 15 per cent of units, one-bedroom apartments representing around 40 per cent of units. Around 30 per of units would have two or more bedrooms, he said.

Another virtual public information meeting is scheduled for Thursday (Feb. 25) from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., as a Zoom meeting accessible through www.aplinmartin.com/semiahmoo

In addition, the website can be visited any time up to March 11 for more information on the proposal and to fill out a comment form. For more information, email openhouse@aplinmartin.com

For those unable to access the internet, call 604-639-3456 for more information on how to participate.


alex.browne@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of Surreydevelopment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. seniors 80 years and older to get COVID vaccine details over next 2 weeks: Henry
Next story
Terrace’s 1st Indigenous councillor resigns citing ‘systemic and internalized racism,’ sexism

Just Posted

Left to right: Beverley Rennicks, Courtney van den Boogaard, Alison Minto, Jenny Tate, and Matthew Campbell hand out Coldest Night of the Year toques Feb. 20. This year’s charity event raised more than $220K. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Cloverdale’s Coldest Night event raises more than $220K

Supporters raise more than double original donation goal

FILE – A COVID-19 vaccine being prepared. (Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing)
B.C. seniors 80 years and older to get COVID vaccine details over next 2 weeks: Henry

Province is expanding vaccine workforce as officials ramp up age-based rollout

Surrey Mounties says they seized a luxury car, drugs and cash in Newton. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)
Surrey gang cops seize Alfa Romeo Stelvio, drugs and cash in Newton

This happened in the neighbourhood of 121A Street and 85A Avenue on Feb. 20

Surrey RCMP are looking for information about a hit-and-run on Feb. 13 that they say involved this black BMW sedan. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)
Police search for owner of car after woman hit while walking on sidewalk in Surrey

RCMP say black BMW sedan drove up onto sidewalk and hit pedestrian in Newton on Feb. 13

Members of the public will have a chance to learn about a proposal for three buildings ranging in height from 12 to 24 storeys in Semiahmoo Town Centre. A second virtual information meeting is scheduled for today (Feb. 25) and full details are also available at www.aplinmartin.com/semiahmoo. (First Capital photo rendering)
Public voice concerns about Semiahmoo highrises during virtual meeting

Proposed development could be delayed by ‘marketing philosophy’

Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after a news conference at the legislature in Victoria on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 559 new cases of COVID-19, one death

4,677 cases of the virus remain active in the province; 238 people are in hospital

Vancouver Canucks left wing Antoine Roussel (26) tries to get a shot past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) during second period NHL action in Vancouver, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canucks cough up 3-0 lead, fall 4-3 to visiting Edmonton Oilers

Vancouver falls to 8-13-2 on the NHL season

Jessica McCallum-Miller receives her signed oath of office from city chief administrative officer Heather Avison on Nov. 5, 2018 after being elected to Terrace City Council. McCallum-Miller resigned on Feb. 22, 2021, saying she felt unsupported and unheard by council. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Terrace’s 1st Indigenous councillor resigns citing ‘systemic and internalized racism,’ sexism

McCallum-Miller said in a Facebook post she felt unheard and unsupported by council

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Temporary changes to allow for wholesale pricing for the hospitality industry were implemented June 2020 and set to expire March 31. (Pixabay photo)
Pubs, restaurants to pay wholesale prices on liquor permanently in COVID-recovery

Pre-pandemic, restaurateurs and tourism operators paid full retail price on most liquor purchases

Wade Dyck with Luna, a dog who went missing near the Chasm for 17 days following a rollover on Feb. 5. (Photo submitted).
Dog missing for 17 days through cold snap reunited with owner in northern B.C.

Family ecstatic to have the Pyrenees-Shepherd cross back home.

Ancestral human remains were found at a Saanich construction site Feb. 22. (Black Press Media file photo)
Ancestral human remains discovered at B.C. construction site; death likely suspicious

Remains show cause of death likely not natural

Quesnel RCMP confirmed they are investigating a residential break-in at a home on the Barkerville Highway. (File image)
Thieves make off with $300K in Cariboo miner’s retirement gold

Tim Klemen is offering a reward for the return of his gold

Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire. Image: The Canadian Press
Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell makes third attempt at bail on sex charges

Maxwell claims she will renounce her U.K. and French citizenships if freed

Most Read