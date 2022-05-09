Public input begins May 9 on Surrey-Langley SkyTrain project

Open houses are set for May 25 in Surrey and May 31 in Langley

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the federal government will give $1.3 billion for the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain expansion project to get it from King George Station to Langley. (File photo: Kedo Zake)

Now you can have your say on the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain expansion with “public engagement” beginning Monday, May 9 and running to June 9.

Open houses are set for May 25 in Surrey and May 31 in Langley for the public to weigh in this area’s first major rapid transit project south in three decades.

According to an information bulletin released Monday, by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the 16-kilometre Expo Line expansion from King George SkyTrain to 203 Street in the City of Langley will run on an elevated guideway mostly along Fraser Highway, featuring eight stations and three bus exchanges. Expected to be completed by late 2028, it will cut travel time between King George Station and Langley City Centre by about 22 minutes and place Langley City Centre just over an hour from Waterfront Station in Vancouver.

Surrey’s open house will be Wednesday, May 25, at the Surrey Sport and Leisure Complex at 100 – 16555 Fraser Highway and Langley’s will be on Tuesday, May 31 at Langley City Hall, at 20399 Douglas Crescent.



