Public hearing tonight for proposed expansion of South Surrey cemetery

Comments on proposal for four-hectare addition can be made Nov. 9

Sean and Trevor Crean reflect on memories of their grandfather, Jack Turner. The senior was the first interment at the Crean’s cemetery, Heritage Gardens in South Surrey. Now, a proposal has been put forward to expand the cemetery. (File photo)

A public hearing regarding the proposed expansion of a South Surrey cemetery is set for Monday (Nov. 9).

According to a City of Surrey planning report, four hectares at 19036 16 Ave. is eyed for expansion purposes at Heritage Gardens, with a plan to convey, at no cost to the city, 1.49 hectares of stream-side area adjacent to the Little Campbell River.

The subject property – located within the South Campbell Heights Special Study Area – currently has two single-family dwellings and a few barns on the site, all of which are proposed to be removed.

The applicant seeks rezoning of the property from general agricultural (A-1) to cemetery zone (PC), and is proposing to consolidate the site with the existing cemetery, the report states.

Heritage Gardens opened as a “sustainable cemetery” – with services including green burial – in spring of 2018, on 8.5 acres at 19082 16 Ave., adjacent to the city-owned Hazelmere Cemetery.

READ MORE: New South Surrey cemetery ‘aims to keep families together’

If the expansion is approved, access to the new area would be through the existing cemetery, the report notes.

Due to the pandemic, options for participating in Monday’s public hearing include: submit written comments to council via email to clerks@surrey.ca by noon of the date of the hearing; register to speak via telephone (call between noon and 5 p.m. on the date of the hearing to be added to the queue; or, to request attending in person, call 604-591-4132.

Only those with reservations will be allowed inside city hall.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

City CouncilSurrey