Public hearing for 5-tower residential project for Surrey downtown Monday afternoon

A five-highrise residential development proposal for Surrey city centre is on the agenda for a public hearing this coming Monday afternoon, during a special council meeting.

The meeting is set for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 8 at city hall, where other development proposals will also be heard. This particular project, proposing 2,200 dwelling units, also includes a mid-rise rental apartment building as part of a multi-phased development which, if approved by council, will be located at 13301 to 13355 – 104 Ave. and 13280 to 13362 – 105 Ave.

Meantime, a 482-townhouse development proposal for South Surrey is also a subject of Monday’s public hearing and if approved by council will be located at 1083, 1109 and 1177 – 168 St., at 1068 – Highway 99 and 16620 – 12 Ave.

Also on the public hearing agenda is a 4,478 square-metre business park building proposed for 15290-66 Ave. in Newton, and a 3,500 square metre industrial building for 12674-88 Ave. in Newton, among other smaller projects.



