Waterstock Properties is seeking to build 114 residential units near 16 Avenue and 157 Street. This Urban Arts Architecture rendering, included in a City of Surrey planning report, provides a view of the proposed development looking south on 157 Street towards 16 Avenue. (Urban Arts Architecture rendering)

Waterstock Properties is seeking to build 114 residential units near 16 Avenue and 157 Street. This Urban Arts Architecture rendering, included in a City of Surrey planning report, provides a view of the proposed development looking south on 157 Street towards 16 Avenue. (Urban Arts Architecture rendering)

Public hearing April 12 for South Surrey apartment, townhouse plan

Waterstock Properties is proposing buildings of six and four storeys near Earl Marriott Secondary

Semiahmoo Peninsula residents will have opportunity to weigh in on two six-storey apartment buildings and a four-storey stacked townhouse building proposed for property near 157 Street and 16 Avenue on April 12.

According to City of Surrey documents, Waterstock Properties is asking for amendments to the city’s Official Community Plan (OCP) as well as to the city’s Stage 1 Semiahmoo Town Centre Plan, to permit development of 114 residential units on seven lots.

READ MORE: South Surrey residents try to slow Semiahmoo Town Centre plan

READ MORE: Semiahmoo Centre highrise application discussed

The proposed development is anticipated to be ready for occupancy by January 2023, if approved, on land at 15719 and 15729 16 Ave., and from 1634-1672 157 St. – immediately west of Earl Marriott Secondary.

A city planning report notes the sought-after OCP amendment is in keeping with the Stage 1 Semiahmoo TCP – endorsed by council in March 2020 – and, that the amendments will be proposed when the Stage 2 Semiahmoo TCP is brought to council, anticipated for fall 2021.

As well, the proposed density reflects the site’s location adjacent to a proposed ‘Medical District,’ which includes properties west of the subject property that are designated for ‘Mid-Rise Medical Mixed Use,’ up to 12 storeys, the report adds.

It also notes that the Stage 1 plan allows staff to receive and process development applications for properties within the plan area, provided the applications do not proceed to final approval until a completed Stage 2 plan is approved by council.

Staff have recommended that council introduce bylaws to amend the OCP and rezone the site, and authorize staff to draft a development permit.

Issues to be resolved include a finalized tree survey and statement regarding tree preservation; demolition of existing buildings and structures; provision of a density bonus amenity contribution in support of the request for increased density on the north portion of the site; and submission of an acoustical report for the units adjacent to 16 Avenue, as well as registration of a restrictive covenant to ensure implementation of noise-mitigation measures.

The applicant is also proposing to purchase a portion of 157 Street to be incorporated into the site, and to convey a portion of 15699 16 Ave. to the city for the proposed realignment of that roadway with White Rock’s Lee Street. The realignment would allow for a “full-movement signalized intersection at this location,” the planning report notes.

Concerns cited in responses to notification letters sent out last September included the proposed height and density, increase in traffic, safety for children walking to school and “unsightliness/vandalism issues on properties owned by the applicant.”

Regarding the latter, the report notes the applicant is responding by demolishing vacant houses and erecting fencing to keep trespassers out. They are also working with the city’s bylaw and fire departments to address concerns, and have been advised to ensure contracting crews abide by the city’s noise and construction hours.

The project was initially proposed to encompass approximately 30 properties.

Of 56 mature trees on the scaled-down site, two would be retained and the applicant has proposed to plant 72 replacements – 36 short of the city’s required two-to-one ratio. The deficit would require a cash-in-lieu payment of $14,400 ($400 per tree) to the Green City Fund, the report states.

The public hearing had initially been planned for March 8, however, due to a notification error, it was deemed out of order and removed from the agenda.

Residents wishing to speak at the hearing via telephone may register between noon and 5 p.m. on April 12, by calling 604-591-4132.

Comments may also be submitted via email to clerks@surrey.ca or by mail to Mayor and Council, 13450 104 Ave. Surrey, V3T1V8.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City CouncildevelopmentSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Olson voted out as Burns Bog Conservation Society president

Just Posted

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey man found not guilty of smuggling 13 kilos of heroin into Canada

Judge found no forensic evidence linked accused to suitcase, heroin or its packaging

Horses and drivers practice at Fraser Downs March 4. The future of horse racing in B.C. is now in doubt after the NDP Government denied the horse racing industry’s yearly funding grant application. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Harness racing may not continue after April 30

Funding request denied by B.C. Government

Eliza Olson, pictured here speaking at the 2017 Earth Day pilgrimage in the Delta Nature Reserve, was voted out as president of the Burns Bog Conservation Society during the non-profit’s AGM on Saturday, April 3, 2021, ending her 32 years in the role dating back to the society’s inception. (Grace Kennedy photo)
Olson voted out as Burns Bog Conservation Society president

New board aims to renew, strengthen relationships with staff, volunteers, members and stakeholders

(Unsplash photo)
Frontline health workers deserve ‘medal of honour,’ says White Rock senior

Sacrifices made, risks taken during pandemic called ‘nothing short of heroic’

Waterstock Properties is seeking to build 114 residential units near 16 Avenue and 157 Street. This Urban Arts Architecture rendering, included in a City of Surrey planning report, provides a view of the proposed development looking south on 157 Street towards 16 Avenue. (Urban Arts Architecture rendering)
Public hearing April 12 for South Surrey apartment, townhouse plan

Waterstock Properties is proposing buildings of six and four storeys near Earl Marriott Secondary

People walk by a sign for a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, April 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Keep your guard up, Tam urges Canadians as COVID-19 disrupts Easter for second year

Several other politicians also sent out Easter messages paying tribute to front-line workers

Pharmacist Mario Linaksita, right, administers the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Donna Tangye, 59, at University Pharmacy, in Vancouver, on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Residents between the ages of 55 and 65 in the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions were able to book appointments to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine after B.C. enlisted 150 pharmacies to distribute 13,500 doses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases dip below 1,000 for Sunday, Monday

Another 916 variant virus infections identified since April 1

Scott Macausland and his son, Declan (7), at the finish line of the Sarah Beckett Memorial Run. (Black Press Media file photo)
Drunk driving crash that killed B.C. officer still reverberates through community, 5 years later

Const. Sarah Beckett’s memory lives on in the community, honoured with park, scholarship and annual run

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Kangaroo Creek Farm will open on April 29 for the season. (Kangaroo Creek Farm/Facebook)
Kelowna kangaroo farm to reopen later this month

Kangaroo Creek Farm is opening for the season on April 29

(corduroy.kitsilano/Facebook)
Vancouver suspends businesses licences for 2 restaurants that flouted COVID rules

Both businesses continued with indoor dining despite public health orders

A server clears a table on a patio at a restaurant, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 2, 2021. B.C. has banned indoor dining at restaurants and bars as part of a three-week measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 amid growing concern about the spread of COVID-19 variants. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. residents 2nd happiest with provincial response, despite uptick in COVID cases: poll

British Columbians most likely to get the vaccine when it is offered to them

Quebec Premier Francois Legault receives his COVID-19 vaccination in Montreal, Friday, March 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Online COVID-19 vaccine booking opens B.C.-wide Tuesday morning

Open to people born in 1950 or earlier, B.C.-wide phone line too

Colleen Wilson, otherwise known as The Crowtographer, adds some photos to her collection one day after work recently down at Robert Ostler Park. Wilson has garnered over 11,000 followers on Instagram and over 21,000 on Facebook by sharing her hobby online. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River ‘Crowtographer’ gaining huge social media following

Colleen Wilson says in a time of human disconnection, it can still be found in the eyes of animals

Most Read