Lisa Bisschop (centre) meets with volunteer organizers in the parking lot of McDonald’s in downtown Chilliwack Sunday morning, to coordinate a search for Grace Baranyk who had been missing for 24 hours at the time. (Jessica Peters/ The Progress)

Psychics, drones being used to search for missing Chilliwack woman with dementia

Drones, psychics, dogs and more have been employed to help find Grace Baranyk, 86

Grace Baranyk’s family members are starting to arrive in Chilliwack, as days wear on since the 86-year-old woman was last seen.

Her son Carl Stychin has arrived in town from England where he lives and works, and family from Smoky Lake, Alta. told The Progress they were planning to arrive July 19.

On Twitter earlier this week, her son reached out to those who are helping find his mother.

“In a world in which there is much to be depressed about, and despite the cruelty of the disease of dementia, the kindness of Grace’s neighbours and my friends, is overwhelming,” he wrote.

Baranyk was last seen on July 13 at about 10:30 a.m. at her home on Lenora Crescent. She has dementia, but lived alone with the help of care aides who would check on her routinely. When she hadn’t been located by Sunday, an impromptu search by community members began that have included hundreds of volunteers combing streets, parks, waterways and even taking to the skies in personal aircraft.

Some searchers have even sought the help of psychics who have provided clues to where they think Baranyk may be.

Several drone operators also received permission to search from the sky. On Monday, Petsearchers Canada was brought in to search with hounds, but no scent was picked up. A pop-up command centre for the search has been set up at McDonald’s and then at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on School Street, when rain picked up on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Bloodhounds join the search for missing Chilliwack woman, with video

Chilliwack Search and Rescue also conducted an urban search for Baranyk at the outset of her disappearance, at the request of the RCMP.

There had been no recent confirmed sightings of Baranyk as of Thursday morning. Businesses and residents have been urged by the RCMP to check their property in any small areas where someone may hide, and to review security footage they may have from July 13.

