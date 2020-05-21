Ajia Richardson. (Coquitlam RCMP handout)

Psychiatric patient ‘unlawfully at large’ after failing to return to Colony Farm hospital

Ajia Richardson failed to return on Monday night

RCMP are looking for a patient who failed to return to the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam on Monday.

Ajia Richardson was reported “unlawfully at large” after he did not return to Colony Farm at 7 p.m. Coquitlam RCMP said Richardson is wanted on a warrant of committal under the Criminal Code.

He is described as a 36-year-old Indigenous man with short brown hair and brown eyes. He stands six-foot-two and weighs 194 pounds. Richardson was last seen wearing a black jacket, white sneakers, beige pants and a white T-shirt.

RCMP said Richardson might behave “in a way that presents a risk to himself or the public,” so anyone who sees him is asked not to approach but instead call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about Richardson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file no. 2020-13032.

