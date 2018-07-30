Province ups drought level for coastal B.C.

Government urges residents, businesses to reduce water use

  • Jul. 30, 2018 9:43 a.m.
  • News

The province has issued a level three drought warning for much of the west coast, as streams dry up and temperatures ricochet up into the mid-30s.

In a bulletin issued Monday, the government said the warning applies to the entire coast, from the Alaska border to the Lower Mainland. The Skeena Nass and Stikine basins, Haida Gwaii, Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands are all included.

A level three drought calls for voluntary water use reductions from municipal, agricultural and industrial users.

Although restrictions are currently voluntary, if officials see river and creek levels drop, they may suspend water licences or short-term water approvals to restore flows to minimum critical levels in the affected streams. If streams get too low, it can hurt any salmon or other wildlife living there.

People can save water in a few ways:

  • Limit outdoor watering
  • Do not water during the heat of the day or when it is windy
  • Consider planting drought-tolerant vegetation
  • Take shorter showers
  • Do not leave the tap running
  • Install water-efficient shower heads, taps and toilets

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Surrey man allegedly pushed into traffic after leaving PNE
Next story
Jet ski driver missing following collision on South Thompson River in Kamloops

Just Posted

Surrey man allegedly pushed into traffic after leaving PNE

Vancouver police are looking for a suspect described as ‘agitated’

Surrey-based committee bids for Olympic softball qualifier

Canada Cup organizers want to host 2019 Americas qualifying tournament at Softball City

Surrey RCMP investigate ‘targeted’ Sunday shooting

Shots were fired in the 7800-block of 138th Street around 4:30 p.m., police say

UPDATE: One woman dead after South Surrey collision

Police say preliminary evidence suggests stop sign was ‘disregarded’

After 30 years of volunteering in Surrey, James Good is recognized

‘I was so wonderfully surprised,’ Good said of being named Citizen of the Year

Princess Party returns to White Rock

9th annual event allows youngsters to mingle with ‘royalty’

Fire ecologist advocates prescribed burns

Change in forest management needed to reduce number and size of wildfires

Province ups drought level for coastal B.C.

Government urges residents, businesses to reduce water use

Sharks you need to know about in the Georgia Strait

The salmon shark, the spiny dogfish, and even the Great White!

Jet ski driver missing following collision on South Thompson River in Kamloops

Police are still looking for a 30-year-old man

Woman dies near Squamish

Details few so far as coroner investigates

5 to start your day

A Surrey man allegedly assaulted at the PNE, a woman killed in a crash and more

Lytton sets new record at 41.4 C, heat warnings in effect across B.C.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much for the province today.

Funerals held for two killed in Torontos Danforth shooting

Reese Fallon, 18, was one of two people killed in the mass shooting

Most Read