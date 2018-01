News will be about ‘improving students access to tech programming’

A tech announcement will be made at SFU Surrey today. (SFU photo)

The provincial government will be in Surrey to make a technology announcement this morning.

Advanced Education, Skills and Training Minister Melanie Mark will be at SFU Surrey to make the announcement at 9 a.m.

According to a release, the news will be regarding “improving students access to tech programming throughout B.C.”

More to come.

See also: ‘Game-changing’ Surrey-born technology tests brain vital signs



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter