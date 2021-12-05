Province considering options for Peace Arch Park

Canadian side of the park has been closed throughout the pandemic

DriveBC highway camera indicates that there was not a line at the Peace Arch crossing on Dec. 5 at 10:45 a.m. (DriveBC.ca photo)

In response to recent changes allowing Canadians to return from the U.S. from short trips without a PCR test, the B.C. government is considering options for Peace Arch Park.

The B.C. government closed the Canadian side of Peace Arch Park in June, 2020. However, the American side, located off 0 Avenue, has remained open throughout the pandemic. The state side of the park has provided a daily site for weddings, family reunions, visits, and celebrations.

In a statement to Peace Arch News, the Ministry of Environment said it understands the desire for families and friends to reunite in the Canadian side of the park.

SEE ALSO: ‘It looked like Woodstock’: More than 85 tents pitched in Peace Arch State Park

“With the recent changes to requirements at the Canadian border, BC Parks is carefully considering COVID safety measures at the park and continues to engage with local communities, including Indigenous communities, with a goal of re-opening of Peace Arch Provincial Park at the earliest opportunity,” a statement from the ministry said.

“BC Parks will update the Peace Arch Park website when re-opening information is available.”

SEE ALSO: Ottawa to drop need for COVID-19 test after short-term U.S. visits as of Nov. 30

On Nov. 30, the federal government dropped the requirement of COVID-19 PCR tests and mandatory quarantines for Canadians returning from the U.S. if their trip was less than 72 hours.

Critics in both countries have complained about the need for the PCR test, which can run between $150-$300 per swab.

Travellers who are out of the country for more than 72 hours, however, will still be required to present a negative molecular test at the border on their way home.

Each person entering Canada, regardless of nationality, is still required to use the ArriveCAN app.

The relaxed rules has not, so far, resulted in long lineups at the border. According to a DriveBC traffic camera, few, if any, people were waiting to enter Canada or the U.S. at the Peace Arch crossing Sunday morning.

COVID-19