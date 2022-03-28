Protesters call for action on climate

Protesters from the group Surrey For Future hold a “climate strike” next to the Cloverdale Cenotaph March 25. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)

Protesters participated in a “climate strike” at the the Cloverdale Cenotaph March 25.

Organized by the group “Surrey for Future,” the activists are asking that government officials take more action to tackle climate change.

“We have all felt the effects of climate change this past year,” Allison Richardson, member of Surrey for Future, said in a press release. “We call on all levels of government to do what’s necessary to lower greenhouse gas emissions to protect the future.”

About a dozen people attended the protest in Veterans’ Square. Richardson’s group was spurred on by the recent release of a climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

“A just energy transition is crucial,” Richardson added. “The latest IPCC report says governments must act now or the suffering and damage from climate change will be immense.”

The press release asked that urgent action be taken because of recent climate events.

“Global dependence on fossil fuels not only causes climate change, but also plays a role in global conflict, as seen currently in the Ukraine,” the release said. “Locally in B.C., 2021 was a year of major climate impacts, such as wildfires, heat domes, and atmospheric rivers.”

Surrey for Future said it’s a grassroots group of residents that want urgent action on climate issues.

“We have been organising climate strikes since May 2019, and successfully campaigned for the City of Surrey to declare a climate emergency in November 2019,” the release said.



