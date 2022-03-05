Protest against war in Ukraine planned for Surrey as part of Global Day of Action

A protest is planned in Surrey as part of a Global Day of Action, calling for the end of Russia’s invasion into Ukraine.

World Beyond War declared Sunday (March 6) as a Global Day of Action, with about a dozen events planned in cities throughout Canada. World Beyond War’s website states actions are taking place against war and for peace in Ukraine across Canada from March 1 to 7, but especially on Sunday.

“We oppose the Russian invasion and call for the immediate withdrawal of all Russian troops,” reads the website.

“We recognize that the expansion of NATO and the aggressive approach of Western states have helped cause the crisis and we demand an end to NATO expansion. We also oppose sanctions that will harm ordinary Russians and call on all countries to welcome all refugees fleeing the war.”

In Surrey, the protest is at Holland Park at 6 p.m. It’s organized by Global Peace Alliance BC Society.

The protest takes place the day after a candlelight vigil at the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of St. Mary in Whalley.

Reverend Mykhaylo Pozdyk will perform a “Molieben” prayer service for those suffering in Ukraine, on the steps at 6:30 pm. A Molieben service, says church member and vigil organizer Gjoa Andrichuk, includes a reading from the Gospel of Matthew. “It’s quite a sequential, organized, shorter service.”

The church is located at 10765 – 135A St., about a block from Gateway SkyTrain Station.

Meantime, Surrey-based radio station CKYE 93.1 RED FM and Sanjha TV is planning a radiothon, benefitting the Canada Ukraine Foundation.

The radiothon will take place at RED FM’s studio at #201-8383A 128 St. on Monday (March 7) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. People can also call 605-598-9311 to donate.

