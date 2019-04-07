Proposed TransLink changes could bring double-decker buses to South Surrey

TransLink crews with a bus that has been modified with a metal frame to simulate the profile of a double-decker bus were out in 2017 to test its compatibility with various routes, including that of the 351 and 354 in South Surrey. (Roderick Louis file photo)

TransLink is seeking public feedback on proposed bus route changes that might result in double-decker buses being added to the popular 351 route.

TransLink is conducting its 2019 Transit Network Review by hosting several public information sessions and an online survey, which is to be part of phase two of its 10-year vision.

Proposed changes that could impact South Surrey and White Rock include splitting route 351 into two routes at White Rock Centre; introduce double-decker buses on route 351; and a redesign of route 352 to continue along 16 Avenue to White Rock Centre.

The splitting of the 351 route is to provide service between Bridgeport and White Rock Centre, and a new 350 route will provide service between Crescent Beach and White Rock Centre, served by community shuttles.

According to TransLink, the changes are proposed to deal with overcrowding on the 351, 352, and 354 routes between South Surrey Park and Ride and Bridgeport. Double-decker buses are to reduce overcrowding on the 351 route.

According to TransLink, the benefits of the proposed changes allows for more efficient use of resources to reduce overcrowding; eliminates the use of standard buses in Crescent Beach; and reduces peak overcrowding between South Surrey Park and Ride and Bridgeport.

The “tradeoffs,” according to TransLink, requires a transfer for Crescent Beach customers travelling to Bridgeport; requires a transfer for North Bluff and Ocean Park customers travelling to Bridgeport outside of peak times; and 11 bus stops on route 352 along 144 Street and 148 Street will no longer be served and customers will have to walk to bus stops on 152 Street of 16 Avenue.

According to TransLink, an average of seven passengers per day travel from Crescent Beach to Bridgeport; an average of eight passengers per day board at the 11 bus stops proposed to be discontinued on 144 Street and 148 Street; and route 351 received the second highest number of requests in 2018 to increase frequency to reduce overcrowding.

TransLink is also proposing a new route connecting Scottsdale to Sullivan via Scott Road, 68 Avenue, 148 Street and Highway 10.

Public information sessions are to be held at the River District Neighbourhood Centre from 4-7 p.m. on April 9; at the White Rock Community Centre from 4-7 p.m. on April 10; at the Fraser Heights Recreation Centre from 5-8 p.m. on April 11; at the Richmond-Brighouse Station from 3-6 p.m. on April 15 and at the Tong Louie Family YMCA from 5-8 p.m. on April 16.

TransLink is also accepting input via an online survey. To take the survey, or view details of all changes proposed for the public transit system, click here.



