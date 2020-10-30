Photo courtesy of Correctional Service of Canada.

Prisoner convicted of first-degree murder escapes Mission Institution

When 10 p.m. count was conducted, staff discovered Roderick Muchikekwanape had disappeared

A man convicted of first-degree murder has escaped Mission Institution’s minimum security unit.

When staff were conducting the end-of-night head count at 10 p.m., they realized that Roderick Muchikekwanape was not present.

The Mission RCMP detachment was immediately contacted, according to Correctional Service of Canada (CSC), and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

He is currently serving a life sentence. In 1998, Muchikekwanape was convicted of murdering Kimberly Clarke in Winnipeg as she was walking home from a party. Clarke was a 36-year-old mother of three.

Clarke’s body was found floating in Red River, which passes through the centre of Winnipeg. She had been sexually assaulted and battered, according to the autopsy report.

Muchikekwanape, 41, is described as six-feet tall, weighing 217 pounds, having medium complexion, and brown hair and black eyes.

CSC will be investigating how Muchikekwanape was able to escape the prison, according to the news release, and are working with the RCMP to locate him as soon as possible.

The Mission RCMP said the last time he was seen in the prison was 7 p.m., and they have assigned a team of designated investigators from the detachment’s serious crime unit.

“While we are aware that Roderick Muchikekwanape has a history of significant violence, we do not believe that he is an immediate threat to the general public,” said Corporal Nathan Berze, media officer for the Mission RCMP. “If you see him, do not approach and call your local police.”

Anyone with information about his whereabouts are asked to contact the Mission RCMP.

RELATED: Staff shortages plague Mission Institution following recovery from COVID-19 outbreak

Mission

