Nobody was killed in a motor vehicile incident involving an impaired driver on Feb. 20. (File photo)

Princeton man manages to pull over and pass out before anyone is hurt

Driver charged for impaired and vehicle was impounded

It was only good fortunate that everyone lived.

That’s how Princeton RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes described an incident that ended quietly with a charge for impaired operation of a motor vehicle on Family Day, Feb. 20.

“Thank God (the driver) was able to pull over before he passed out and didn’t kill anyone,” he told the Spotlight.

Police were notified about 3 p.m. of a vehicle pulled to the side of Princeton Summerland Road, with a driver slumped over the wheel.

The complainant had noticed a man, lying prone in the driver’s seat, as he was leaving town towards Summerland around noon, and spotted him again on his way back to Princeton three hours later.

When contacted RCMP immediately dispatched an ambulance and attended the scene.

They observed a man, unconscious in the driver’s seat, and could also see suspected drug paraphernalia.

The vehicle had apparently been running for several hours.

The passed-out driver had his foot on the gas and the engine was revving, said Hughes.

As officers prepared to break the vehicle’s window the man regained consciousness.

The Princeton man was charged with impaired driving and was given a 24-hour license suspension.

The vehicle was towed and impounded.

