Vehicles are underwater in Princeton. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Princeton B.C. devastated by flood

Tulameen River breaches dykes, leaving much of the town under water

Princeton has declared a state of emergency after the surging Tulameen River breached its banks in many areas throughout the town.

Two hundred and ninety homes were hurriedly placed on evacuation order late Sunday night, Nov. 14.

“It came up so fast,” said Mayor Spencer Coyne. “It’s changing every minute now,” he added, in an interview at 12:50 a.m. Nov. 15.

In a chaotic situation, two municipal wells have been shut down and a boil water advisory will be issued.

The flooding on Fenchurch Avenue impacted a lift station, which normally conducts sewage, through a pipe beneath the river. The breach has potentially contaminated the water supply, said Coyne.

The town’s public work’s department, on Harold Avenue, is under water. “We can’t even get to it,” said Coyne.

The Spotlight will update this story as more details are available.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Three separate slides close Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt, Hwy. 1 north of Yale, and Bridal Falls

Just Posted

Nelson Mendonca shares how he overcame homelessness, addiction. (Contributed photo)
Stigma kept Surrey man trapped in cycle of addiction, homelessness

A slide has closed the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2021
UPDATE: Three separate slides close Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt, Hwy. 1 north of Yale, and Bridal Falls

Joanne Specht sings with the White Rock Lutheran Church Carolers outside the Coast Capital Playhouse during White Rock's annual Christmas on the Peninsula festival. (File photo)
Christmas on the Peninsula planned for Nov. 27

An atmospheric river has led to flooding across Metro Vancouver on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)
PHOTOS: ‘Atmospheric river’ drenches Lower Mainland, leading to flash flooding