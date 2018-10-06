Prime Minister pledges to ensure ‘thriving’ dairy industry post USMCA

Trudeau said while he understands the industry’s concerns ‘there’s not question this is a good deal.’

Just days after officials from the U.S., Mexico and Canada inked a new trade agreement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heard the sour feedback from dairy farmers firsthand Thursday.

With the thorny issue of supply management at the forefront of trade negotiations between the U.S. and Canada, there was nervousness in the Canadian dairy sector as the Americans pushed more access to the Canadian market.

U.S. President Donald Trump has frequently criticized Canada’s dairy industry and its supply management system that he calls a subsidy. In the end, the so-called U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) includes access to the Canadian market by American dairy farmers.

READ MORE: Dairy farmers react sourly to Canada’s new trade deal with U.S. and Mexico

“This has happened, despite assurances that our government would not sign a bad deal for Canadians,” Pierre Lampron, president of Dairy Farmers Canada, said in the statement earlier this week. “We fail to see how this deal can be good for the 220,000 Canadian families that depend on dairy for their livelihood.”

But on Thursday, Trudeau told The Canadian Press said while he understands the concerns “there’s not question this is a good deal.”

Trudeau said the federal government will be working with the industry to determine what compensation is needed to ensure stability for the sector.

“They told me they were worried, they told me they felt they have continued to give through a number of trade deals we have signed and they are right,” he said.

With files from Paul Henderson

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. marijuana rules say where you can’t smoke or vape
Next story
UPDATE: Driver killed, as SUV rams tractor trailer on 176 Street

Just Posted

UPDATE: Driver killed, as SUV rams tractor trailer on 176 Street

Investigators seek public’s assistance in determining what happened

Surrey’s Tom Gill defends campaign after accusations leveled at unnamed supporters

Mayoral candidate says his campaign is clean amid claims some backing him ‘acting like hooligans’

Shots fired overnight in South Surrey

Police investigating early morning shooting incident, vehicle fire

VIDEO: Agriculture minister tours ‘largest Indian dairy processor in North America’ based in Surrey

Tour coincides with B.C. govt announcing 2017 data on agriculture sector

ELECTION QUESTIONS: How would you boost arts and culture in Surrey?

We asked Surrey’s eight mayoral candidates what they’ll do, if elected

Cloverdale grandma, 96, proves ‘A Mother’s Love’ knows no age limit

Hazel Amos’ team will take on the Inside Ride to raise money for children with cancer

‘We just got Banksy-ed’: Artwork self-destructs moments after $1.4 million sale

Spray-painted canvas ‘Girl With Balloon’ by elusive street artist Banksy went through a shredder just minutes after being sold for three-times its pre-sale estimate

VIDEO: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau names first Arctic and offshore patrol ship

The ship is the first of at least five Arctic and offshore patrol vessels that will be tasked with patrolling Canadian waters, including the Arctic

B.C. marijuana rules say where you can’t smoke or vape

Fine set at $230 for smoking cannabis, only $58 for vaping

B.C. tent city campers break into empty elementary for ‘Schoolhouse Squat’

Homeless camp residents and supporters in Nanaimo announce they’ve ‘claimed’ school

Reversing overdoses, saving lives: How an overdose prevention site stops fatalities amid the opioid crisis

Campbell River overdose prevention site has reversed 19 overdoses since 2017 – AIDS Vancouver Island

Construction on Gordie Howe International Bridge officially underway

Trudeau says key link between Canada and the United States is officially underway

3 Lower Mainland homicides in 24 hours unrelated: police

Investigations have been opened after three people killed in Mission, Richmond and Chilliwack

Activists mount protest outside B.C. pig slaughterhouse

Protestors quickly disperse after call to RCMP reporting trespassing

Most Read