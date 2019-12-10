Price tag for new Surrey hospital yet unknown

Surrey’s second hospital to be built beside Kwantlen Polytechnic University, located at 5500-180th St.

Premier John Horgan announces that Surrey’s new hospital will be located in Cloverdale, next to KPU. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

If you’re wondering how much Surrey’s new hospital in Cloverdale will cost, you’ll have to wait.

“The cost of the new hospital will be determined when the business plan is completed and approved by government,” Meribeth Burton, the Ministry of Health’s manager of issues and media relations, told the Now-Leader on Tuesday. “The business plan stage takes around 12 to 18 months.”

Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix were in Cloverdale at the Museum of Surrey on Monday to announce that Surrey’s second hospital will be built beside Kwantlen Polytechnic University, which is located at 5500-180th Street.

As for the price tag for the property on which the new hospital will sit, Burton said “the price is net $0 as the land is already owned by government.

“The land belongs to Kwantlen University, a provincial institution,” she explained. “The transfer from the university to Fraser Health will be done at fair market value based on the appraised value of the land. That transfer figure can be disclosed after the agreement has been finalized.”



