Minister of Finance Bill Morneau speaks to media after meeting with private sector economists, in Toronto on February 16, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Premiers’ demands on environment bills an ‘unhelpful’ threat to unity: Morneau

Premiers demand feds to change two bills on the verge of being passed in Parliament

The federal Liberals say it’s conservative premiers who are putting Canada at risk in a fight over oil and the environment.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says in a letter to six right-leaning premiers Friday it’s “unhelpful to threaten national unity” if their demands to change two bills on the verge of being passed in Parliament aren’t met.

READ MORE: Jason Kenney urges feds to scrap oil tanker ban bill on B.C. north coast

The premiers of Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick and the Northwest Territories wrote to the prime minister Monday urging him to amend or abandon bills restricting tanker traffic on part of B.C.’s coast and overhauling the federal environmental-assessment system for major construction projects.

The premiers said changes to the bills are needed to “avoid further alienating provinces” and “focus on uniting the country.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the premiers of playing games with national unity to pursue their policy goals.

The written response from Morneau says the changes the premiers want would compromise Canadians’ health and jobs, infringe Indigenous people’s rights and harm endangered species.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: First Nations, developer call for return and protection of sacred B.C. burial site
Next story
Alleged driver of semi-truck in fatal Burnaby hit-and-run identified

Just Posted

Nearly 200 motorcycles take off from Cloverdale for Brenden’s Ride

Annual fundraiser supports programs that empower people with disabilities

Cloverdale’s 5 most-read stories of the week, June 7–13

Vet leaves dead dog in freezer for 78 days, local high school goes into ‘hold and secure,’ and more

City shifts proposed transit station to King George after cancellation of LRT

Council to consider Newton Town Centre plan in fall

Surrey mayor suggests building a canal on ‘less busy’ road

Doug McCallum likens the idea to canals in Venice and Qatar shopping centre

What’s happening in Cloverdale this Father’s Day weekend, June 14 to 16

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

VIDEO: First Nations, developer call for return and protection of sacred B.C. burial site

Dozens of First Nations leaders gather on grassy plateau to call on action by provincial government

Revamped B.C. Lions set to battle veteran Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Lions’ first test of the season will be a big one

No business case for Trans Mountain expansion, says former environment minister

Cabinet is expected to announce its decision on the expansion of the Alberta-to-B.C. pipeline by Tuesday

LETTER: British Columbia’s forest industry crisis being made worse

Andrew Wilkinson warns of regulatory overload by John Horgan’s NDP

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody 6 months after release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

Alleged driver of semi-truck in fatal Burnaby hit-and-run identified

No charges have been laid and police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation

Bears have killed 17 people in B.C. since 1986

Number of bear complaints and bears killed rose sharply during same period

Edmonton police seek owners of items possibly stolen in Lower Mainland

Three people are facing a total of 130 charges after being arrested in Edmonton on Jan. 25

Victoria man wins record-breaking Human Rights Tribunal case

After 14 years Chris Hughes won a case after facing discrimination for depression

Most Read