Power outage in South Surrey, White Rock

BC Hydro crews are on site after a power outage in South Surrey and White Rock Sunday morning.

The power, which went out at 2:24 a.m. this morning, is expected to be restored by 9:30 a.m.

According to the BC Hydro website, the outage area affects 1,004 customers west of 176 Street, north of 8 Avenue, east of Finley Street an south of 21 Avenue.

A motor vehicle collision was the cause of the outage.