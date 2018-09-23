Power outage in South Surrey, White Rock

BC Hydro crews are on site after a power outage in South Surrey and White Rock Sunday morning.
The power, which went out at 2:24 a.m. this morning, is expected to be restored by 9:30 a.m.
According to the BC Hydro website, the outage area affects 1,004 customers west of 176 Street, north of 8 Avenue, east of Finley Street an south of 21 Avenue.
A motor vehicle collision was the cause of the outage.
Crews are on site at an outage affecting 1,000 customers in #WhiteRock. Power is estimated to be restored by 9:30 a.m. & crews will provide updates here: https://t.co/MEW2Pl1Mtr pic.twitter.com/gl8RxPXpjC
— BC Hydro (@bchydro) September 23, 2018