UPDATED: Crash in stolen Langley vehicle kills two on 16th Avenue

VIDEO: Two men known to police died in an accident early Sunday morning near Hazelmere Cemetery.

A crash near the Hazelmere Cemetery first thing Sunday morning ended the lives of two men in a stolen car.

High speeds are believed to be a factor in the crash at 192nd Street and 16th Avenue that was discovered by a passerby at about 6:30 a.m.

A lone vehicle failed to negotiated a turn, lost control, and rolled off road several times in the bushes, said Surrey RCMP Staff Sgt. Dale Carr.

“During the initial stage of the investigation the evidence gathered has suggested that the single vehicle was travelling south on 192 Street at a high rate of speed. The vehicle appears to have failed to negotiate a left or right turn at the “T” intersection located at 16th Avenue, without stopping he vehicle crossed 16th Avenue and into some bushes rolling several times coming to rest at a nearby cemetery,” Carr said.

Surrey RCMP have since learned that the vehicle was stolen from Langley sometime overnight and reported this morning when the owner realized the vehicle was middinh.

Both men were known to police for “their criminality,” Carr said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or this incident to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca

Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) and Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team (CCIT) were both on the scene investigating, and Surrey’s collision team will lead the investigation.

 

