Potential witness sought in case of woman reported missing in Surrey

Vancouver Police are looking to speak with a potential witness in the missing-persons case of Tatyanna Harrison. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck photo) Vancouver Police are looking to speak with a potential witness in the missing-persons case of Tatyanna Harrison. (VPD images) Tatyanna Harrison. (RCMP photo)

Vancouver Police say they are now looking to speak with a man who may have information regarding the disappearance of a woman who was reported missing in Surrey a month ago.

A pair of images of the potential witness were released Thursday (June 2).

“Investigators believe this man is a possible witness and not a suspect,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release.

“They believe he was last seen with Tatyanna on March 23. We need him, or anyone who knows him, to call police.”

The man is described as 30- to 40-years-old, with a slim build, a moustache and stubble on his face. He was last seen wearing a two-toned dark grey or dark blue and white jacket, a dark hooded sweater and a dark-coloured toque.

Harrison was reported missing on May 3, after going for more than a month without contacting her family – behaviour described as “unusual” for the 20-year-old.

She was last known to be in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside area.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP looking for missing woman, age 20

Surrey RCMP issued a public appeal last month asking for assistance in locating Harrison. She is described as a five-foot-one Indigenous woman, with brown eyes and a slim build. When last seen, she had medium length auburn hair – police note the style and colour may be different now – and she usually wears prescription glasses and loose-fitting clothing.

On Monday (May 30), Vancouver Police renewed Surrey’s appeal.

READ MORE: VPD renews Surrey RCMP appeal in search for missing woman

Anyone with information that could assist in locating Harrison is asked to call the Vancouver Police Missing Person Unit at 604-717-2530 or email vpd.missing@vpd.ca

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

Missing womanRCMPSurreyVancouver Police